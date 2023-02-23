WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,730 TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 291,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TU opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

