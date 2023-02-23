WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,135 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Bill.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BILL opened at $89.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.64 and a 52-week high of $247.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BILL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Bill.com from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,709 shares of company stock worth $4,676,240 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

