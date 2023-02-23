WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 38,797 Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $2,796,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of LOMA stock opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $762.19 million, a P/E ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 1.24. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Dividend Announcement

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s payout ratio is currently -1,333.33%.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

