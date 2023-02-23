WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 8,486 Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,486 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Evolent Health by 34.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 157,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 40,590 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 885.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after buying an additional 336,281 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 55,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 24,424 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,225,000 after buying an additional 284,084 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Trading Down 1.3 %

EVH opened at $31.58 on Thursday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Evolent Health to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $2,986,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,008,904.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

