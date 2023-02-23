WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EDR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 72.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,519,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,126 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,136,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 603,646 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $12,004,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,571,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 73.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 843,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after buying an additional 357,936 shares in the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Endeavor Group stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 435,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $9,630,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Endeavor Group news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 435,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $9,630,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $53,551.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,057 shares in the company, valued at $678,284.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 451,305 shares of company stock worth $9,983,954. 84.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.