WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Upwork were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPWK. Amundi boosted its stake in Upwork by 4,820.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Upwork by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Upwork by 977.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Upwork by 10.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Stock Performance

UPWK opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $25.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at $587,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $240,112.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,553 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,300 shares of company stock worth $725,227. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPWK. Citigroup began coverage on Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.09.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

