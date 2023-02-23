WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Upwork were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPWK. Amundi boosted its stake in Upwork by 4,820.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Upwork by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Upwork by 977.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Upwork by 10.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.
Upwork Stock Performance
UPWK opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $25.74.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on UPWK. Citigroup began coverage on Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.09.
Upwork Company Profile
Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upwork (UPWK)
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.