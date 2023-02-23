WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Popular were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Popular by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Popular by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Popular to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

BPOP stock opened at $70.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.71. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $92.51.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.82 million. Popular had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 32.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

