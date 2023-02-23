WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,087,000. Varde Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,739,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after buying an additional 373,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after buying an additional 329,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $1,780,688.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 371,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,029,485.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 0.4 %

TPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

TPH stock opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.