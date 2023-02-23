WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,577 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Insteel Industries by 16.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 51.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN opened at $28.60 on Thursday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 2.08%.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $100,225.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,558.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

