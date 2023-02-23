WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $244,000 Stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Editas Medicine to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer cut Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.73.

Shares of EDIT opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $26,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,269.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $86,572. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

