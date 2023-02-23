WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $248,000 Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEAK. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.18.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

