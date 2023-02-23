WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 32,707 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,806,000 after purchasing an additional 312,568 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Tutor Perini stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Tutor Perini

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

