WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $286,000 Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 28,626 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Range Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter worth $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Range Resources by 1,102.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 139,096 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of RRC opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.