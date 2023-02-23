WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Encore Wire by 410.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 14,055 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter valued at $576,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the third quarter valued at $1,315,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the second quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 7.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Price Performance

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $188.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.17 and a 200 day moving average of $140.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.35. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $94.39 and a 1 year high of $206.74.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $3.67. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $693.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.