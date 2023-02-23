WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $295,000 Stock Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 25.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Heritage Financial by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

HFWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Heritage Financial to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $992.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $34.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

