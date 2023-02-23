WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 72,811 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,279,000 after buying an additional 1,064,242 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,117,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,119,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after acquiring an additional 170,511 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $128.65 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $176.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.88 and its 200 day moving average is $129.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 18.91%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.