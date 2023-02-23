WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $314,000 Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,765 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Medpace were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Medpace stock opened at $195.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $241.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.70.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 60.42% and a net margin of 16.81%. Medpace’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MEDP. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

