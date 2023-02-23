WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $272,000 in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,082 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 116,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,922,000 after buying an additional 65,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRC stock opened at $123.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.90.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

