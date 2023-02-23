WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $288,000 in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,112 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,332,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,931,000 after buying an additional 136,285 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,001,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,386,000 after buying an additional 70,578 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,426,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,342,000 after acquiring an additional 45,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,694,000 after acquiring an additional 227,825 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $170,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Articles

