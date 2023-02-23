WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $290,000 in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Insmed by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,222,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,910,000 after buying an additional 364,362 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Insmed by 6.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,797,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,895,000 after acquiring an additional 242,092 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Insmed by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,551,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,467,000 after purchasing an additional 30,915 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Insmed by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,643,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,409,000 after purchasing an additional 384,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,336,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on INSM. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Insmed to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.
Insider Activity at Insmed
Insmed Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05.
Insmed Profile
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insmed (INSM)
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.