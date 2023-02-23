WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $290,000 in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Insmed by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,222,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,910,000 after buying an additional 364,362 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Insmed by 6.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,797,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,895,000 after acquiring an additional 242,092 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Insmed by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,551,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,467,000 after purchasing an additional 30,915 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Insmed by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,643,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,409,000 after purchasing an additional 384,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,336,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INSM. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Insmed to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

In other Insmed news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at $974,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Insmed news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,044 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $60,119.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,889.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,592 shares of company stock valued at $518,005. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

