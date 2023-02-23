WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $303,000 in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 83,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 23,608 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

NYSE:DSX opened at $4.54 on Thursday. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $391.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

