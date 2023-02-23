WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 38,987 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $470,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.60 million, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.25%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

