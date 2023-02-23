WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $242,000 Investment in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 696.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter worth about $217,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $97.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.09. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.77 and a 52 week high of $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About MYR Group

MYRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

(Get Rating)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Further Reading

