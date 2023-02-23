WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $245,000 Investment in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prothena news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,134.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Prothena news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,134.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $589,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,019,687 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prothena Price Performance

PRTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prothena from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $52.10 on Thursday. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $66.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Prothena Profile

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.