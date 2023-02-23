WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $246,000 Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $943,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $56.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also

