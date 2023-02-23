WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $271,000 Investment in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in EPR Properties by 329.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

NYSE:EPR opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.98%.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

