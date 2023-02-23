WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,424 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BANC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 68,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 51.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Stock Performance

NYSE:BANC opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.26. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.62.

Banc of California Increases Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 12.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 13,435 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $222,214.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,307.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BANC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

