WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Shares in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sotera Health by 50.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Sotera Health by 15.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

NYSE:SHC opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 2.10. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Sotera Health

SHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

