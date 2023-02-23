WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 593 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 23.8% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 833.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuit Trading Up 2.6 %

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.83.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $406.38 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $507.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

