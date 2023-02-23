WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,839 ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 325.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 77.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

NYSE:ZTO opened at $24.93 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

