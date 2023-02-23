WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,094 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,168 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 62.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,836 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 823,300 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,857,000.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $142.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.22. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 9,700 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,560,896.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 9,700 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,560,896.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,872 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,671.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on A. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.36.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Stories

