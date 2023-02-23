WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,901 Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 36.0% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 186.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

GH stock opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.40.

GH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.11.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

