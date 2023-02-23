WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after buying an additional 85,486 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 208.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Universal Insurance by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 47,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Universal Insurance by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Universal Insurance from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Universal Insurance Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $191,203.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,440.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $13.63.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is -20.65%.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Featured Stories

