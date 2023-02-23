WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,544 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vicor were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VICR. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Vicor by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,310,000 after buying an additional 976,973 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Vicor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after buying an additional 563,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vicor by 71,481.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 352,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,870,000 after buying an additional 352,406 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,442,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,665,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vicor Price Performance

VICR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Vicor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

VICR opened at $56.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.36 and a beta of 1.16. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $100.40.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

See Also

