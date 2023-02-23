WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,467 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Photronics were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Photronics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 26,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Photronics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Photronics by 81.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Photronics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLAB opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $25.81.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,048.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

