WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 4,402 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Assurant were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 53.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,084,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 23.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,968,000 after acquiring an additional 151,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 423,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15,418 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $130.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.56. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

