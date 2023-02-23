WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 5,007 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Albany International were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 9.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Albany International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 12.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of AIN opened at $101.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.97. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $115.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

