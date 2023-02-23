WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 5,752 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 65.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 27.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.19. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

