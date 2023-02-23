WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 9,390 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.08 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.67%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

