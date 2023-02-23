WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $251,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,373 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.8% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 16,408 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of F stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is -117.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.