WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $286,000 Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,562,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,960,000. Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,563,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $17,208,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at $14,424,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLY stock opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $56.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $514.84 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.43%.

In other news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $498,189.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $355,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

