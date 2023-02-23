WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $307,000 Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 26.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 173.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 92,005 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 222.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $29.84 on Thursday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Green Brick Partners Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

