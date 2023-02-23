WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,087 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMA. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,724,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the first quarter worth $2,595,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 77.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 71,205 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the second quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 151.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604 shares during the period. 4.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMA opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08. Banco Macro S.A. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $603.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.36 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0787 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

