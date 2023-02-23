WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RVNC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 43,014 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after acquiring an additional 196,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,356 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 828,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 172,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 151,392.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 586,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 585,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

RVNC opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.33. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $110,754.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,902 shares of company stock valued at $242,274. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RVNC. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

