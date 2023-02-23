WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,627 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIPS. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vipshop by 1.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Vipshop by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 360,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 66,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 121.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 6.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 49.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Vipshop Price Performance

NYSE VIPS opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.43. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Vipshop

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.