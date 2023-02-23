WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,285 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 249.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,601,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,304 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,072,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,123,000 after buying an additional 815,224 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,727,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,410,000 after buying an additional 552,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,970,000 after buying an additional 477,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $46.82 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 63,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.