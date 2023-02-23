Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $452.38 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,942,373 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.9% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $452,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $251.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.04 and a 200-day moving average of $248.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. StockNews.com lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.26.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,795 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft



Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

