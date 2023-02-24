12,579 Shares in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,579 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 237.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

In other news, CEO T Michael Price bought 13,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.87 per share, with a total value of $183,250.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 321,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,755.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $16.53.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $120.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 29.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Further Reading

