12,948 Shares in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 9.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter worth $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK opened at $19.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $193.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.20. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JAKK shares. TheStreet upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of JAKKS Pacific to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

