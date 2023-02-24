15,250 Shares in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,067,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437,664.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,067,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437,664.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,422.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,021,000 shares of company stock worth $65,129,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IOVA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $18.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

